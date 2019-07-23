Former SC Governor Mark Sanford considers 2020 Presidential run

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) During a meal at a rotary club meeting in Greenville, an unexpected special appeared on the menu at the Westin Poinsett Hotel. Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford wanted to know if the group had an appetite for a little politics and he's dishing on the national debt, the deficit, and government spending.
“We will spend more on interest than we do on our National defense in just 36 months - in three years," Sanford said.
During a sit-down interview he told FOX Carolina it's the main reason he's considering a 2020 presidential run.
“If this thing goes sideways, we will see a financial hurricane the likes of which we’ve not seen since the Great Depression," Sanford said.
He attended the event to get an idea on what issues voters can stomach. Bill Raines calls Sanford's visit a nice surprise.
“I’d think it would be a good thing if he did run. I’d like to see it," Raines said.
He says the Republican ticket needs competition and says although the debt concerns him, it's difficult to tackle.
“It doesn’t seem like anybody can head it off even though they promised it," Raines said.
Suzy Nelson says she's open to listneing.
“I don’t think any of us- if we look deep enough are 100 percent left or right," Nelson said.“We are one country and we’re supposed to be a united state, not a divided state.”
Sanford recognizes President Donald Trump's support within the Republican party, but says he doesn't agree with his leadership.
“These Tweet-storms, the inflammatory cycles take our eye off the ball of issues that are going to really hurt us," Sanford said.“I do agree we need to strengthen border security. You can’t have a poorest border and have a rule of law. You can’t have the Chinese walking away with intellectual property rights and people have invested in America.”
So Sanford hopes he can serve up some solutions.
