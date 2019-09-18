SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Former South Carolina Governor and US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has announced her book tour - with a stop in the Upstate.
Haley's book, "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace," is set to be released in November of 2019.
We are excited to announce our book tour schedule! Hope to see you there. Sign up today for your location at: https://t.co/O12HnVj3M4#WithAllDueRespectBookTour pic.twitter.com/kaJFHEF0tf— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 18, 2019
Haley will be making a stop in Spartanburg on November 12 around 6 p.m., following a noon visit to Charlotte, North Carolina.
In the book, Haley is said to offer a first-hand perspective on major national and international matters. She also provides personal accounts of her time in office and with the Trump administration.
For more on the book, and the tour, visit here.
