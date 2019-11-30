GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ralph Anderson, a retired state senator from Greenville, has passed away at age 92.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Anderson's passing Saturday afternoon from what is believed to be natural causes. The official Twitter account for SC Senate Democrats lamented Anderson's passing:
Our hearts are heavy learning of the passing of our good friend and former colleague, Senator Ralph Anderson. His commitment to the Upstate and his long career of public service left South Carolina a better place. He was truly a champion of the people. pic.twitter.com/CPtm2sDdUS— SC Senate Democrats (@SCSenateDems) November 30, 2019
State Senate minority leader Nikki Setzler expressed his condolences as well:
I will miss my dear friend and former colleague Senator Ralph Anderson. pic.twitter.com/NJ78XSEvnp— Nikki Setzler (@NikkiSetzler) November 30, 2019
Anderson would serve Greenville County as state senator from 1997 until 2013, when he retired from public service. Prior to to his election to the State Senatre, he served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1991 until 1997.
Anderson's accomplishments, both political and outside of the legislature, date back to the 1950's. He served as a non-commissioned officer at Fort Jackson and in Germany in the Army, beginning his service to the public. He was also honored as a 3rd Degree Mason and continued service as an Equal Opportunity Specialist for both South Carolina and parts of Georgia, from 1969 up until 1973.
Anderson served as Postmaster for both Clemson and Greer, retiring from his service there after 30 years. He would then enter the political arena, representing the Greenville County area at the state level for just over 20 years.
Prior to his service in Columbia, Anderson served as a commissioner for the Greenville Civil Service Commision, a member of the city zoning board, part of the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the Greenville City Council.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1949 from Allen University and continued with further graduate studies at Howard University.
His honors include the Order of the Palmetto Award, along with numerous service and merit awards over the years, including honors from the NAACP, Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, Omega Psi Phi fraterninty, and the Greenville Urban League.
Anderson joins his son, Ralph Louis Anderson, in passing. The former statesman is survived by his wife, Geraldine, daughter Valerie, son Joel, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.