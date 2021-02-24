COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The utility executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power will plead guilty in two courts Wednesday.
Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh agreed to plead guilty in federal court in Columbia to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He is headed to Spartanburg in the afternoon for a hearing on a state charge.
A plea deal presented Wednesday says that Marsh will spend two years behind bars and pay $5 million in forfeiture.
A judge will hand down the final sentence after the investigation concludes.
