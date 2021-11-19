SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A former media specialist aide at Fairforest Middle School was arrested on multiple charges, according to Spartanburg District 6 and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, Leslie Biggerstaff was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor as well as drug possession. Warrants say that she let a minor use marijuana.
Spartanburg District 6 confirmed that Biggerstaff no longer works for Fairforest Middle School or in the district.
The incident was not school related, according to Spartanburg 6.
