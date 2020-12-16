PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook late Tuesday that former Sheriff David Stone had passed away.
Stone served as Pickens County's sheriff for 43 years, from 1969 - 2012.
According to the to the post, Stone died on Tuesday at age 83.
"Many thoughts and prayers for both the family and the law enforcement family of David Stone," the sheriff's office wrote.
No other details have been announced at this time.
