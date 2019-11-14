GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is out of jail.
Lewis walked out of the Greenville County Detention Center Thursday afternoon after posting a $50,000 bond.
Lewis was convicted of misconduct in late October and was sentenced to one year in prison. However, Lewis is appealing the conviction and was granted an appeal bond during a hearing earlier this week.
Lewis spent less than three weeks behind bars.
PREVIOUSLY - SCDC: Will Lewis transferred to Greenville Co. Detention Center after being granted appeal bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.