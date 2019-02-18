SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ralph Hendricks, who served as mayor of Simpsonville in the mid-1970s through mid-1980s, has died at age 101.
Hendricks passed away Sunday, according to an obituary. After serving in the US Air Force in World War II, he served on Simpsonville’s city council for 13 years and then served as mayor for 12 years, from 1975 to 1987.
Hendricks donated the city’s iconic downtown clock tower in 1987.
Current Simpsonville Mayor Janice Curtis released this statement on the passing of former Simpsonville Mayor Ralph Hendricks:
“Mayor Ralph Hendricks left a legacy for which all of Simpsonville will be eternally grateful. Mr. Hendricks’s generosity to young people, our community, and the entire Upstate is tremendously appreciated. Through his words and deeds, Mr. Hendricks showed his love for the City of Simpsonville.
Mr. Hendricks often said that he thought the Lord had forgotten he was down here. I believe the Lord knew we still needed him. This morning, the Lord decided his work was done and called him home.
Mr. Hendricks will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him. We offer prayers for his wife Marion and his entire family for comfort and solace.”
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Main Worship Center of First Baptist Church Simpsonville.
The funeral will be held in the Main Worship Center of First Baptist Church Simpsonville on Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.