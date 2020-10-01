COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that former Spartanburg deputy coroner Kip Teal had been sentenced to 15 years in prison for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 3rd degree.
Wilson said Teal accepted an Alford plea on Monday in Spartanburg.
Wilson said an Alford plea is a guilty plea by a defendant who maintains his innocence but admits there is enough evidence to prove that he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
SLED agents arrested Teal in March 2019 and charged him with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 1st degree and three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 3rd degree.
The minor victim was between the ages of 6 and 8 when the assaults happened.
The judge sentenced Teal to the maximum penalty, 15 years, with credit for the 441 days he has already served, and also granted a permanent restraining order for the minor victim.
Teal will be placed on the sex offender registry when he is released from prison as well, Wilson said.
