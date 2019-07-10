SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A teen has filed a lawsuit against Greenville County Schools claiming negligence after reportedly being abused by her former P.E. teacher at Hillcrest Middle School.
The lawsuit was filed in April 2019.
The lawsuit is seeking damages for emotional distress and medical expenses which resulted from sexual abuse.
The suit names Meghan Dougherty as the person responsible for the abuse.
The plaintiff is an 18-year-old who was a juvenile at the time the lawsuit states she suffered sexual and emotional abuse from Dougherty between 2014 and 2016.
Simpsonville police arrested Dougherty in 2015 after investigators said they learned she had been having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.
In 2016, Greenville County deputies arrested Dougherty again after they said she assaulted the same victim again while out on bond.
The lawsuit lists three causes of action, accusing the school district of gross negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and breach of assumed duty in loco parentis.
Greenville County Schools has since released this statement in response to the lawsuit:
Ms. Dougherty’s employment with Greenville County Schools ended immediately after the district received information that she had been accused of inappropriate conduct toward a student. All GCS employees undergo thorough background checks when hired and receive regular training on proper conduct toward students. Employees and students are informed how to report any conduct that they feel is inappropriate. GCS would never allow a teacher to remain in the classroom when there is evidence of sexual misconduct. The District will respond to and defend against the claims made in the lawsuit. To our knowledge all inappropriate contact between Dougherty and the student occurred off school grounds.
GCS also provided a timeline of her tenure with the district. Dougherty was hired on August 18, 2012, and her employment was terminated March 26, 2015. Her certificate was revoked by the State Board of Education on November 10, 2015.
Prior to her time at GCS, she had 8 years of previous experience between New York and Tennessee.
