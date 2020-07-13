GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 96-year-old woman who spent decades teaching Sunday school is now sharing the scripture a new way – via social media – during the pandemic.
Frankie Childers, a resident of The Gardens at Eastside, taught Sunday school classes at First Baptist of Gaffney for two decades and put Bible verses on the mirrors in her home to remind her children of their faith, according to a news release from the senior living home.
Childers has since lost her vision as a result of macular degeneration, so she isn’t able to read her Bible anymore, but her daughter said that’s not an issue because Childers “remembers it in her heart.”
Two years ago, Childers had an idea with her daughter on how to share what was in her heart with the world.
“We said, ‘Let’s put it on Facebook just for fun,’” Childers said in the news release. “We were amazed at the response we had.”
The result has morphed into “Frankie’s Encouraging Words,” a weekly video that began as a Facebook Live stream, but now, because of COVID-19 social distancing, is a video call between Childers and her daughter, Fran, that gets uploaded to Fran’s Facebook page each Wednesday.
Fran said 500-700 people watch the videos each week on Facebook, and the audience is even larger when she occasionally posts one of the videos to her LinkedIn page.
“We call it ‘Frankie’s Encouraging Words’ because we wanted to encourage people to look up and put God first,” Childers explained.
Childers is a retired elementary school teacher who moved to The Gardens at Eastside two years ago, the care home said.
