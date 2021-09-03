COLUMBIA, SC (AP) -- Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident.
The Richland County Coroner identified the victim of a Thursday night crash as the 47-year-old Patten, who is from Columbia.
Patten played four seasons for the New England Patriots and won the Super Bowl with the team in 2001, 2003 and 2004. Patten also caught the first Super Bowl touchdown pass ever thrown by Tom Brady.
New England coach Bill Belichick is saddened by Patten's death and called him essential to the team's championship history.
