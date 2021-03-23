GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After seeing the horrific images coming out of Boulder, Colorado, we're talking to a former member of SWAT.
Chad Ayers from Proactive Response Group is breaking down how to best protect yourself if you come face to face with a gunman.
Ayers has taken his background in law enforcement and converted it into a business to help people in business, churches and schools prepare for the worst.
Fox Carolina's Shale Remien asked Ayers about what his thoughts were when he saw footage coming out of Boulder.
"Not again," replied Ayers.
Ayers says there are some preconceived ideas as to what works and what doesn't during an active shooter.
"Hollywood has kind of shown us when gunfire kicks off, you lay down. And you’re a stationary target at that point," Ayers said.
He explains that is the opposite of what a person wants to do if they hear gunfire. Ayers said make sure as you run away from the gunman, it's in a zig zag pattern.
"Given my background, I know it's extremely hard to hit a moving target. I want to make it as difficult as possible. Run zigzag, make it as difficult as possible," Ayers suggest.
Between panic and adrenaline taking over, he said common mistakes can separate you from making it out alive.
"People are creatures of habit. They feel like "Oh, I've got to run back to that front door. That's not the case, and you need to be aware of those surroundings."
He said using a loading dock or a back entrance might be the key to getting out. It's also important to pause and listen to where the gunfire is coming from so you don't run in that same direction.
However, should a person come into contact with a gunman, "use what you have around you as improvised weapon. Use what's on the shelves," Ayers said.
He said something as small as a pen, a cellphone, a bottle of water can throw the gunman's mindset off. Ayers warns about "hiding" or "playing dead" in this case. Ayers said the best path to survival is getting out. However, if you have to remain inside, try and get to a closet or an office and put as much as you can between you and the door.
"Be ready to fight," Ayers said. By pulling a fire extinguisher off the wall, or an item, it will give you only seconds to provide a distraction.
"They think they’re in control because they show up with these guns. And a lot of times, if you just disrupt their mindset and you put a little loop and a wrench in their plan, it gives people the opportunity to act and to join in and help." Ayer said.
More news: Spartanburg PD: Two suspects now in custody after carjacking incident at Lowe's
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.