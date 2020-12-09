Gov. Nikki Haley proclaims "Don't Waste Food S.C. Day" to initiate campaign battling food waste

Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced on Twitter Tuesday night that her sister-in-law has died from COVID-19. 

In a post to Twitter, Haley said her husband's sister, Rhonda Nelson, passed away the day before Thanksgiving. 

The funeral for Nelson took place on December 8. 

According to Nelson’s obituary, she was from West Milton, Ohio. She played the piano and was a “beautiful singer.”

Haley wrote in her post that Nelson ministered to many inside and outside the church. 

Nelson was 53-years-old and is survived by her husband, three children, and other family members. 

