Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced on Twitter Tuesday night that her sister-in-law has died from COVID-19.
In a post to Twitter, Haley said her husband's sister, Rhonda Nelson, passed away the day before Thanksgiving.
Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid. She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed. 💕🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nrqrrl7rkI— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 8, 2020
The funeral for Nelson took place on December 8.
According to Nelson’s obituary, she was from West Milton, Ohio. She played the piano and was a “beautiful singer.”
Haley wrote in her post that Nelson ministered to many inside and outside the church.
Nelson was 53-years-old and is survived by her husband, three children, and other family members.
More news: Greer police search for Sub Station II robbery suspect, possible connection with Spartanburg convenience store robberies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.