In this July 26, 2018 photo, Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who is running for the 1st Congressional District, speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at Low Tide Brewing in Johns Island, S.C. Cunningham has raised more money than his opponent, and even has a handful of endorsements from Republican mayors and other officials in South Carolina’s coastal 1st District. (Wade Spees/The Post And Courier via AP)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham launched his campaign for governor of South Carolina.

In a tweet Cunningham posted an announcement video and said, "I’m running for Governor of South Carolina because the challenges we face aren’t because of our people, they’re because of our politicians."

Cunningham will begin a 46-county tour with a campaign kickoff event in Charleston on Wednesday, April 28th at 6 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing. 

