GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham launched his campaign for governor of South Carolina.
In a tweet Cunningham posted an announcement video and said, "I’m running for Governor of South Carolina because the challenges we face aren’t because of our people, they’re because of our politicians."
I’m running for Governor of South Carolina because the challenges we face aren’t because of our people, they’re because of our politicians.— Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) April 26, 2021
It's time to change that. Join me. https://t.co/9Rnt1KwfkU pic.twitter.com/8YHGVZaDAq
Cunningham will begin a 46-county tour with a campaign kickoff event in Charleston on Wednesday, April 28th at 6 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing.
For more information on the campaign, click here.
