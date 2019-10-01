COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A former South Carolina congressman and a Lowcountry businessman have filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina Republican Party over the party’s decision to cancel the 2020 Republican primary in the state.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday with former District 3 congressman Bob Inglis of Greenville and Frank Heindel of Charleston County as plaintiffs.
The lawsuit claims the SC GOP’s decision to cancel the presidential preference primary, which is typically heralded as the “First in the South” primary, is “unlawful” and deprives the plaintiffs of their ability to vote.
The party voted in early September to cancel the primary. Afterwards, SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, said it is not unusual for a party to cancel its primary when it has an incumbent president.
The lawsuit, however, disagrees, arguing that the party does not have the power to cancel an election on its own and that a party convention vote would have been required beforehand.
The lawsuit also alleges the party’s decision is in violation of its own 2014 resolution, which called for state Republicans to “treat all campaigns equally” and maintain “public neutrality in the primary process.”
Joe Jackson, the communications director for the SC GOP, said the party did not comment on pending legal matters.
