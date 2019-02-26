VERO BEACH, FL (FOX Carolina) – A former deputy who worked for two Upstate sheriffs’ offices was charged with soliciting prostitution during a major sting operation in Florida.

According to the arrest warrant, Jon Broecker, 49, of Vero Beach committed the offense on Dec. 21, 2018.

Broecker was arrested on Feb. 18 and released on a $1,000 bond.

According to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Broecker worked for Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office from May 20th 1993 to June 12, 1995 and then worked for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office from June 12, 1995 to July 4, 1998.

NFL Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also charged in the same operation.