VERO BEACH, FL (FOX Carolina) – A former deputy who worked for two Upstate sheriffs’ offices was charged with soliciting prostitution during a major sting operation in Florida.
According to the arrest warrant, Jon Broecker, 49, of Vero Beach committed the offense on Dec. 21, 2018.
Broecker was arrested on Feb. 18 and released on a $1,000 bond.
According to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Broecker worked for Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office from May 20th 1993 to June 12, 1995 and then worked for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office from June 12, 1995 to July 4, 1998.
NFL Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also charged in the same operation.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution at a Florida spa just hours before the Patriots played in the AFC Championship Game, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Palm Beach County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.