GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday agents have arrested a former Cherokee County Detention Center Officer accused of killing a neighbor’s dog.
SLED said Patton Wayne Price, Jr., was charged with killing a dog that had entered private property.
Price was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
The arrest warrant states Price shot and killed his neighbor’s dog on Nov. 6, 2018.
SLED said they received a request to investigate from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
