PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former Upstate police chief who is on probation for a Simpsonville bank robbery is now charged after a bank robbery on the South Carolina coast.
Georgetown County deputies said Monday warrants had been issued for Richard Edward Inman, 49, of Fountain Inn, charging him with armed robbery, entering a bank with intent to steal, and failure to stop for a blue light.
The robbery happened on March 22 at the Bank of America branch on U.S. 17 in Pawleys Island.
Deputies said Inman went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money while armed with a gun.
Inman then fled in a van and led deputies in a chase along U.S. 17 into McClellanville. After the chase ended, Inman was injured in a deputy-involved shooting.
He was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center’s medical unit over the weekend.
Inman was arrested in 2017 after robbing the Bank of America on Fairview Road in Simpsonville.
In September of 2018, he was sentenced to four years of probation for that robbery.
According to the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, Inman’s probation began on September 18, 2018, and was scheduled to continue until September 17, 2022.
Inman previously served as the chief of the Williamston Police Department. He left the department in 2011.
According to the SC Criminal Justice Academy, Inman’s law enforcement career began in 1991 when he worked for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. He also worked for the Greenville and Fountain Inn police departments and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
MORE NEWS - Deadlocked jury results in mistrial for Upstate woman accused of hitting 2 men working in I-385 median, killing 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.