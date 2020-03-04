LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Former Laurens County Sheriff Ricky Chastain has officially announced he plans to run again.
Chastain served as Laurens County sheriff for 16 years before current Don Reynolds, the current sheriff, took office.
Chastain said he will file as a candidate for the June 9 primary in Laurens County.
In a news release about his candidacy, Chastain said:
"I want to be sheriff of Laurens County because I believe in what it represents: protecting life and property. I've enjoyed serving Laurens County and helping people has always been my main concern. As your sheriff, I want our deputies involved in our community and to interact with the citizens, old and young alike."
"I want all crimes throughout the county investigated. I don’t just want to take a report and leave it hanging. I want a full investigation. If SLED is needed to assist in investigating a case, then SLED will be called. There are no egos to bruise when it comes to giving our citizens every resource available to them. If a child goes missing or someone disappears, we will exhaust every option available to find them. We won’t pack up and go back to the office just because it’s getting dark.”
