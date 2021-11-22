COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- University of South Carolina Athletics announced that Edward "Punky" Holler, a former football and baseball player, recently passed away at age 81.
Holler was a three-time letter winner in football and a two-year letterman in baseball, according to officials. Holler graduated from the University in 1963 and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers that same year. He played for the Packs for one season and then played for the Pittsburg Steelers the following year.
After his athletic career, officials said Holler returned to the University of South Carolina to attend law school. He then became a long-time practicing attorney in Columbia and partnered in the law firm of Holler, Garner, Corbett, Gilchrist and Mason.
"Punky was a true Gamecock," said fellow Gamecock letterman Ken Wheat. "He was the most loyal person you would ever meet. He would never forget a friend's birthday or important occasion."
According to officials, the Inside Linebacker Meeting Room in the Football Operations Building is named in honor of Holler.
Holler's Memorial services will be at Shandon Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. There is a brief visitation following the service.
