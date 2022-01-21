COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Multiple former players from Clemson and the University of South Carolina will represent the state in the NFL playoffs.
Here is look at the players from each school that will suit up for teams this weekend.
South Carolina
- Deebo Samuel (2015 to 2018), Wide Receiver for the San Francisco 49ers
- Ryan Succop (2005 to 2008), Kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Melvin Ingram (2007 to 2011), Defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs
- Earnest Jones (2018 to 2020), Linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams
Clemson
- Tee Higgins (2017 to 2019), Wide Receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals
- Jackson Carman (2017 to 2020), Guard for the Cincinnati Bengals
- DJ Reader (2012 to 1015), Defensive Tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals
- Bradley Pinion (2012 to 2014), Punter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dorian O'Daniel (2014 to 2017), Linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs
- Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (2017), Offensive Lineman for the Los Angeles
- Amari Rodgers (2017 to 2020), Wide Receiver for the Green Bay Packers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.