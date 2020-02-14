GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Co-authors Preston Thorne and Langston Moore know a thing or two about hard work.
"We're just kind of showing kids that in our next play after sports, reading writing and speaking are going to take us far," said Moore.
Both men are former USC Football stars turned children's writers. Today they stopped in Greenwood, promoting their second book in what has turned into a trilogy.
"I always felt like if I could teach world geography to high school students, I could teach reading to elementary kids. It's just a matter of keeping them involved, incorporating things relevant to them," said Thorne.
After football, Thorne taught high school for 11 years. Moore played in the NFL for 7. But they say they never lost sight of what was important.
"Read, write, and speak," said Moore. "You get really good at those skills; skills are different than talents and we can practice those every day."
"Now, when the teachers are telling them, they can go back and say 'remember what those guys said,' and students have that picture in their head," Thorne added.
"I think my favorite part is how much they foster a love of reading in our kids," said Kristen Hopkins of the Greenwood County School District.
"They're able to see that it takes them reading, them writing, takes them speaking to be successful in life, and that there's more to life than just athletics," Hopkins added.
Moore and Thorne's story follows two main characters, Cocky--and now Chicken Little.
"Cocky was sort of the star of the first book," Thorne explained. "And now Cocky is like a sort of elder statesman, telling everyone to calm down, that it isn't as bad as we think it's gonna be."
Their secondary message to kids other than literacy is that nothing--no matter how bad--is the end of the world. You can always make it through.
"The biggest thing we tell kids is to find what you like to do, and get competitive at it. You wanna be the best baton twirler? They have those at the super bowl," Moore said.
