COLUBMIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Fort Jackson says that Jonathan Pentland has been suspended from instructor duties at the facility, according to a post on the fort's officials Facebook page.
Pentland, Sgt. 1st class in the Army, is suspended from his duties pending the outcome of an investigation of charges of assault against Pentland.
The charges stem from an incident in which Pentland was caught on camera in a confrontation with another man in a neighborhood where he can be seen putting his hands on the other man during the confrontation.
Fort Jackson Commander Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jr. released a statement on the decision to suspend Pentland from his duties.
"Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation...Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward."
PREVIOUSLY: VIDEO: Soldier arrested after shoving Black man, saying he's in 'the wrong neighborhood'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.