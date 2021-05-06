COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Richland County Sheriff's Office said a school bus was hijacked by a Fort Jackson trainee dressed in PT clothes and armed with a rifle Thursday morning.
According to Sheriff Lott, at approximately 7 a.m., an initial 911 call came in for a subject trying to flag down cars on I-77 attempting to get into them. A short time later, a RCSO deputy was stopped by a parent of a child on a Richland Co. School District Two bus. The deputy was told that there was a man with a gun on their child's bus.
Deputies said the subject was unsuccessful getting anyone to stop so he made his way to Percival Road to a bus stop where children were getting on a bus heading to Forest Lake Elementary. Once all the kids were on the bus, the subject got on with the rifle and told the driver he didn't want to hurt him but he wanted him to drive him to the next town.
Sheriff Lott said the subject got frustrated with the children asking questions so he made the driver stop and kicked them all off. The suspect then continued to drive the bus himself before abandoning it. The rifle was left on the bus and the suspect then went through neighborhoods trying to find a new ride and clothes. Deputies later spotted the suspect and he was taken into custody.
Deputies identified the subject as a trainee in his third week at Fort Jackson. He will be charged the several charges including multiple counts of kidnapping.
Sheriff Lott said all the students are safe.
Stay tuned as work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man found shot to death on busy Upstate highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.