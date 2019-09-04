Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Commander of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, released a statement about the temporary cessation of training due to Hurricane Dorian.
According to the statement, the break in training will happen before they begin to see winds and rain from the storm. The move is to ensure the safety of soldiers stationed at the base.
General Beagle also said once the major effects of the storm have passed our area, soldiers will be allowed to call home prior to resuming training.
The general said as preparation efforts continue, he wanted to reassure all of the family members of soldiers training at Fort Jackson that every precaution was being taken to ensure soldiers remain safe during the significant weather effects expected from the storm.
