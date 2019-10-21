GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are seeking the public's opinion on the idea of a high speed rail stretching from Charlotte, North Carolina to Atlanta, Georgia.
Three open houses are being offered to the public in the areas of Atlanta, Greenville, And Charlotte. The public is encouraged to participate and comment in person or online.
The Federal Railroad Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation are seeking input into the Tier I Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the extension of the Southeast High-Speed Rail.
The event details are available here:
Atlanta, Ga. -
Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Location: Georgia Department of Transportation 600 W. Peachtree St. NW Atlanta, Georgia 30308
Time: 5:30 – 8 pm
Greenville, S.C. -
Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Location: Greenville County Square
301 University Ridge, Suite 400
Greenville, SC 29601
Time: 5:30 – 8 pm
Charlotte, N.C. -
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019 Location: Metrolina Transportation Management Center 2327 Tipton Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28206
Time: 5:30 – 8 pm
Day of testimony completed in trial for Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.