HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials in Henderson County say they have found a woman who suffers from cognitive impairment and she is safe.
Officials say Rebecca Joyce Gordon is 5'2 and 200 pounds with shoulder length grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at 72 Twisted Tree Lane in the Mills River community at about 2:30 p.m.
Officials say crews in Henderson County were conducting an active search for Gordon.
