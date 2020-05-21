Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Fountain Inn has been awarded a $500,000 grant for sewer system improvements.
The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) awarded the grant for fiscal year 2020. The city will combine the funding award with a $350,000 match for rehabilitation and engineering.
The city says they have been working over the last 15 years to fix the aging sewer system. The newly acquired funds will focus on rehabilitating the city's oldest vitrified clay sewers and brick manholes that were installed in the 1960's and have exceeded their useful life.
“We have a responsibility to our residents and businesses to not only provide adequate sewer for their needs, but also to maintain it so we can prevent deterioration and potential failure of the system. It has been a priority of mine to address infrastructure needs within our community, and our entire Council has taken proactive action in that endeavor each year. Our staff did an excellent job in identifying and going after additional funds to support this project. With the help of the RIA, we are now able to make one of the largest single investments into the rehabilitation of our sewer system we’ve seen in Fountain Inn, helping our community maintain a healthy infrastructure,” said Mayor GP McLeer.
A recent study says the city will require $4.5 million over the next 20 years to complete the sewer system rehabilitation.
The city is currently performing a $250,000 rehabilitation project and when combined with the RIA-funded project, will have achieved approximately 22% of the sewer system rehabilitation needed over that time span.
