FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Fountain Inn Fire Department said an apartment fire left heavy smoke damage to several units Friday night.
Assistant Fire Chief Russell Alexander says their crews responded to the call at the complex along Babb Street around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the flames coming from a downstairs unit.
The apartment was thankfully unoccupied at the time.
Alexander says that they were able to contain the blaze in the downstairs unit, however several surrounding apartments saw some significant smoke damage.
The Red Cross says they're assisting those that were affected while firefighters work to determine the cause of the fire.
