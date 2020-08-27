FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two members of the Fountain Inn Fire Department have arrived down at the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana according to Fire Chief Ronnie Myers. They are a part of a 60 crew team on the South Carolina Emergency Response Task Force that specializes in natural and man-made disasters, provides search and rescue, medical support, damage assessment, and assistance in relief efforts.
"First of all they're special to be a firefighter, and secondly it takes time away from their family, and so its a sacrifice and I commend them for doing that. All of them, not only our firefighters, but all of them on the team or anywhere," Chief Myers said.
Even though Fountain Inn may not be one of the largest departments in the state, the Chief says they are always ready to help. "We try to lend a hand and thank goodness our Mayor and our City Administrator, they're all for it."
That team arrived in Louisiana a little after 2:00 pm on Thursday. Chief Myers says the two firefighters from his department will be helping clear buildings and making sure people are safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.