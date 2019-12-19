FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The principal of the in-construction Fountain Inn High School and other Greenville County Schools leaders hosted a celebratory unveiling of the new school’s mascot, colors and logo on Thursday.
The event was held at the Younts Center for Performing Arts.
The school principal, future students, and city officials were on hand for the big reveal.
The school mascot is the Fury and the colors are blue, gray and maroon.
GCS said 6th and 7th grade students at Bryson Middle and Rudolph Gordon were invited to vote on possible mascots and colors for the school. Students also got input at community events and votes via social media.
The new high school will offer college-level courses, as well as an Institute for Automation and Engineering. One thousand students are expected to enroll when the school opens, but the school will have a max capacity of 2,000 students.
Fountain Inn High School will open for ninth graders August 2021, then they'll add a grade each year through 2024.
PREVIOUSLY - Greenville County School District breaks ground on new Fountain Inn High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.