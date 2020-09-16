FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - When bad weather hits, many people worry about their homes and how to protect them. Creekside Farm and Equine in Fountain Inn is doing the same. They're trying to protect a bigger household.
Owner Candace Abercrombie said there's a reason the farm is named Creekside. It is butted up right besides one on the property.
"It's kinda scary to sit here and look at things, know where the high level is that you've seen it and know very well it could surpass that," Abercrombie said looking at the creek.
Abercrombie takes care of 50 animals, including 10 rescue horses.
"We have dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, horses, goats, pigs."
Abercrombie said the horses have already been through their own kind of storm. She said they came from kill lots in North Carolina. Abercrombie said if no one bids on the horse they are shipped over the border to Mexico or Canada where they are slaughtered.
"An owner of a horse will send it through the auction. If no one bids on it, there's what they call Meat buyers and they will pay bottom dollar for the horse," Abercrombie said.
Candace is now giving these horses a second chance at Creekside Farm. However, the land that's now their sanctuary is a potential danger for these animals. With Hurricane Sally's impacts expected to be felt in the Upstate, she's concerned about the flooding that will most likely hit the farm.
"Our barn floods, that’s one of the first things to flood and if we don’t have a dry ground for the horses to be in, that starts with the medical issues with their feet.
Their feet evolve into a full body issue and that’s just more vet costs that we don’t have," Abercrombie.
Despite being a generational farm, the rescuers only began in January. It's the reason, they need supplies quickly. The flooding can even impact the horses' food.
"The flooding rains destroy the hay, it heat causes it to mold and the moldy hay causes sickness in the animals and everything else as well," Abercrombie said.
Abercrombie is now calling the community for help. As a 501c3, she relies on donations. The farm needs tailgating tents, old car ports, anything that can cover hay.
"Anyone who knows about horses knows they give back more than you give to them. They have the biggest hearts, the biggest souls, they deserve everything and more that people can do for them," Abercrombie said.
Here are two ways to donate to their farm as well:
- Paypal.me/candiceabercrombie
- Venmo: @candice-abercrombie
MORE NEWS - SC lawmakers seek oversight on gov's emergency declarations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.