Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday a Fountain Inn man died in a motorcycle crash that occurred on West Georgia Road in Simpsonville.
The coroner's office says 20-year-old James Hampton Wade was involved in a collision around 3:10 p.m. while riding his motorcycle.
Wade had to be airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Coroner's Office will conduct an external examination on September 28, to determine the cause of death.
The case is still under investigation at this time.
We're still working to get details of the crash and will update when we have them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.