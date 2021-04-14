FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a man who was reported missing out of Fountain Inn was killed in a motorcycle crash.
The Coroner said the victim was Evan Blake Causey, a 31-year-old man.
According to the coroner, they responded to North Woods Drive after Causey was found deceased in a wooded area.
Causey was reported missing earlier on Tuesday. The Fountain Inn Police department issued a request for help finding Causey.
Police said Causey was last seen leaving Wingnuts in Fountain Inn at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday on his red and white Yamaha Tenere motorcycle.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that motorcycle was involved in a crash later Monday night along North Woods Drive near Jim Carey Way.
The coroner's office confirmed Causey was the victim killed in that crash when his bike ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned. Causey died at the scene.
