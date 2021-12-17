FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Many of us are suffering with loss after the past two years of the pandemic. And with Christmas a week away, spending it without your loved one can make the holidays that much harder.
That's exactly what the Barksdale Family is going through.
Aqua Barksdale, 29, was shot and killed on Oct. 30, 2019.
Her family is speaking about it for the first time to offer some advice on how they get through it each year.
Aqua's mother, Debora Barksdale, says it hasn't been easy.
"Birthdays, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas—I'm dealing with it day-by-day," Debora said.
Aqua was her only daughter. Debora now helps raise the two boys Aqua leaves behind.
"I cried every day for about a year, but one thing that kept me going," Debora said, "I ask God every day for prayer to give me strength to go on."
It's a mother's worst nightmare. Fountain Inn Police found Aqua dead inside of her home. The Laurens County Coroner cites the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police arrested her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Anthony Hewitt, 42, of Simpsonville, for murder, among other charges. However, Hewitt died by suicide last year at the Laurens County Detention Center. As a result of this, the solicitor's office says the case has been dismissed.
Debora says, despite this, she has the closure she needs. Aqua's grandmother, Janie Barksdale, helped hold the family together during that time.
"Some of them are a little weak," Janie said, "I had to keep myself up, not break down, so they wouldn't break down."
This Christmas, the family is planning a big dinner and putting up decorations all over the house to celebrate the holidays and Aqua. Debora adorns her home with photos of her daughter. Debora says she was small but had a big heart and an even bigger apatite.
Debora says staying grounded in her religion, along with being embraced by her church and her surrounding community, helps. She offers advice to other families dealing with holiday grief.
"Keep praying. You've got to read your sword," Debora said, "That's how I'm dealing with it. I advise anybody else going through the same thing to follow those steps like me."
Janies also shares wisdom about loving on your family while you still can.
"Family should always stay close together. And if they can help one another, help instead of being apart," said Janie.
