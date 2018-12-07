FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Inclement weather is pushing back the Fountain Inn Music Club's annual Tour Of Homes.
Organizers say this weekend's severe weather is forcing them to re-schedule the tour, which raises funds for music student scholarships.
The tour will now happen on December 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are still on sale for $12. The tickets allow entry to four homes decorated for the holidays and include a $10 to the Younts Center's Christmas program, which happens the evening of the tour.
You can purchase tickets at the Younts Center on 315 North Main Street.
