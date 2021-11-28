SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Fountain Inn Police Department announced that one person died this morning after being hit by a vehicle.
Police Chief Michael Hamilton said the pedestrian was hit in the parking lot of a QuikTrip gas station along Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville. He added that officers are still investigating the scene.
The Greenville County Coroner's office confirmed earlier that one person died during the incident.
