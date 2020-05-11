FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Fountain Inn Police Department shut down a portion of South Main Street and re-routed traffic Monday afternoon after the chief said.
The roadway iwas blocked off from Trade Street to the 418 Intersection.
Officers are rerouting traffic in the area, and will advise when the street is reopened.
Chief Michael Hamilton said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was investigating the device found at the bank.
No other details were available.
