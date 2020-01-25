FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Fountain Inn police confirmed they were able to identify and charge a woman who appeared to steal a decoration from outside Lilies on Main.
The florist shop posted Nest cam video of the incident on their Facebook page Tuesday showing a woman take a wreath from the front door of the business.
The video was shared more than 120 times, in addition to the hundreds of shares the business’ earlier posts about the theft garnered.
Lilies’ posted first about the theft on Jan. 19. They said they put heart wreaths on the front door ahead of Valentine’s Day shopping.
Below is what the store posted about the incident:
“We put these cute hearts outside our doors for Valentine’s Day on Thursday. At 5:38 pm on Saturday 1/18/2020, a man and woman … walking on Main Street came straight up to the door discussing how much she likes them, ripped one heart off the door to steal, and casually kept walking and laughing without a care in the world. Unfortunately, we have perfect video and audio footage of you! I’m going to give you the opportunity to return your stolen goods to me on Monday without pressing charges before I give the footage of you, your significant other and your SUV over to the Fountain Inn Police Dept and FB shame you. This is not how our small town of Fountain Inn works, but it would appear to me this may not be your first time stealing as nonchalant as you were about jerking it off the door. Please share to let these thieves know Fountain Inn is watching you!”
The store later posted that they would give the suspect some time to come forward and return the wreath before contacting police.
In a second post on Jan. 19, the store wrote: “…We would like to give you the opportunity to come forward yourself on Monday and make this right before involving law enforcement over a wreath.”
Fountain Inn police said they took the report about the theft on Tuesday. Later in the week, officers announced they were able to identify the woman as Janie Thomas Seals.
Seals was arrested and charged with petit larceny. She's since been released from the Greenville County Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond.
(2) comments
I hope they have better pictures than this one. It's too blurry to tell anything.
It’s a sad thing when you can’t even hang a wreath on your door without fear of it being taken.
