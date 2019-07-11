FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After 44 years in law enforcement, an Upstate Police Chief is turning in his badge next Friday.
Chief Morton has served the Fountain Inn community since 1992.
At just 20 years old he started as an intern with Greenville City Police Department, where he patrolled with them for almost two years and spent the next eight years moving up the ranks.
When he learned of Fountain Inn's need for a chief, he knew that was his calling.
Chief Morton decided to move his family there, and soon became a pillar of the community.
Chief Morton isn't all work; however, he has coached several children's softball and baseball teams throughout the years, all while dedicating some of his time to church.
Chief Morton says he believes it's essential to leave a place better than when you found it, and he credits his staff and all those he has worked with over the years for helping his success.
Morton says he plans on spending time working in his wood shop, with his grandchildren, and sharing his experience teaching at Greenville Tech to help others with a passion for criminal justice.
MORE NEWS
Charming Charlie closing all 261 stores after declaring bankruptcy, reports say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.