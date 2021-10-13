Newberry County Shoplifting suspects

Miranda Victoria Wiedemann, 32; Jeremy Lee Ray, 32; Aaron Michael Wolfferst, 28; Michael Wayne Winters, 56 (NCSO/Oct. 13, 2021). 

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have arrested four individuals after shoplifting and attempting to flee from deputies on foot, according to the Newberry Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a call came in from an employee at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy. 773/ I-26 for the report of several subjects shoplifting.

Deputies say the employee gave a description of the vehicle traveling West on I-26 after they fled the scene. 

A deputy spotted the vehicle at the Love's on SC 219 at I-26 and when he went to approach the vehicle, two subjects fled on foot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A perimeter was set up by the Sheriff's Office, Newberry City Police, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) as well as a K-9 tracking team was used to search for the subjects, says deputies.

Deputies say two were found coming out of the Love's Store, a third was found in the woods, and the fourth was found after a witness saw him in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Hwy. 34. 

Deputies say all four have been taken into custody and charged.

Michael Wayne Winters

Michael Wayne Winters, 56 (NCSO/Oct. 13, 2021).

56-year-old Michael Wayne Winters is charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miranda Victoria Wiedemann

Miranda Victoria Wiedemann, 32 (NCSO/Oct. 13, 2021). 

32-year-old Miranda Victoria Wiedemann is charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Lee Ray

Jeremy Lee Ray, 32, (NCSO/Oct. 13, 2021). 

32-year-old Jeremy Lee Ray is charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. He is also wanted by the South Carolina Department of Parole and Probation.

Aaron Michael Wolfferst

Aaron Michael Wolfferst, 28 (NCSO/Oct. 13, 2021). 

28-year-old Aaron Michael Wolfferst is charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. 

