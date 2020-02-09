(FOX Carolina) -- North Carolina health officials said four people who recently returned to Charlotte from China are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms.
Mecklenburg County health officials stated in a letter to press: "Although the individuals coming from the most affected province in China are being routed to locations for 14-day quarantine, others coming from China are being assessed at the airport of arrival and are considered to be at medium risk of developing the infection or infecting others. If found to be without symptoms they are being sent on to their home destination for voluntary quarantine.
The Health Department in that jurisdiction will be notified, will contact each individual with information and guidance, and will monitor for 14 days from last possible exposure.
Mecklenburg County Public Health has been notified that we will be receiving four of these individuals today. Our Communicable Disease staff have been in contact with them, the appropriate document for them has been signed by the Health Director and the monitoring has begun."
Officials say no actual cases have been confirmed at this time.
