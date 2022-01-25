LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Four people are dead after a multi-car crash in Laurens, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened on Scuffletown Road and SC 418 around 9:45 Tuesday morning. Scuffletown Road was also shut down since around 9:30 a.m.
Three people died during the accident and a fourth died after being airlifted to the hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol's Reconstruction Team is helping investigate the incident.
