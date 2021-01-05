GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Four popular downtown Greenville restaurants are closing their doors for a week or more in an effort to help stop the spread, according to a spokesperson.
The spokesperson said Tuesday that Passarelle, Soby's, The Lazy Goat, and Nose Dive - all are Table 301 brands - are closed as part of the effort.
Passarelle closed on January 1 and will reopen on Jan. 11.
Soby's and Nose Dive closed on Jan. 4 and will reopen on Jan.11.
Lazy Goat also closed on Jan. 4 and will reopen on Jan. 12.
