COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Four incumbents have won reelection to U.S. House seats in South Carolina. Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn won a 15th term, Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan won a sixth term, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman won a second full term and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice won a fifth term. While the U.S. Senate race and two other U.S. House races in South Carolina saw record breaking spending, the four incumbents beat opponents who did not raise record breaking amounts of money. South Carolina voters also took advantage of no-excuse absentee voting because of COVID-19, casting 1.3 million votes before Election Day. That's nearly 37% of the state's registered voters. 

