LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Four people were reportedly injured early Sunday morning as the result of a crash at the Laurens County Speedway.
A Facebook post from the Laurens County Speedway - The Darlington of Dirt says the accident involved a late model car jumping a wall and going through a fence.
The speedway says the car belonged to driver Mike Kernels.
UPDATE:Last night a scary situation involving the car of Mike Kernels coming to rest in a grandstand area took place.Injuries reported, thankfully none were life threatening. Please pray for those involved. Also, thank you to our first responders & medical workers. pic.twitter.com/faYQB0cUw5— Laurens Speedway (@SpeedwayLaurens) June 28, 2020
Four people were injured. Courtney Snow with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says two of the victims were airlifted to area hospitals.
Speedway officials say none of the injuries were life-threatening.
"Please pray for all involved," the speedway wrote.
