ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that four people, including three teenagers, were injured in a wreck on Hwy. 28 on Saturday.
Troopers say that the incident happened at around 12:14 p.m. when the vehicle hit a telephone pole.
The driver and three teenagers were all hospitalized, according to Highway Patrol.
One of the teenagers was transported to Prisma Health by helicopter, and the other two were transported there by EMS.
The driver was transported to AnMed by EMS.
MORE NEWS: Buncombe Co. deputies arrest man on stolen vehicle, fraud charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.