Clemson, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- Four members of Clemson's football team were named semi finalists for national awards on Monday. Running back Travis Eitenne, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and linebacker Tre Lamar are all selected for semifinalist awards across the nation.
The 82nd annual Maxwell award is given to the top player in college football, since 1937. Travis Eitenne has been named one of the 20 semifinalist.
The Maxwell Football Club also announced the 20 semifinalist for the 24th annual Bednarik Award, presented to college football's top defensive player. Clemson was one of five schools to place multiple players on the list. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Clelin Ferrell garnered semifinalist selections.
In addition, Clemson tiger Tre Lamar has been named one of ten semifinalists for the 34th annual Butkus Award, which honors the nations top linebacker.
This Saturday's upcoming game against Louisville may be the last opportunity for fans currently without tickets to get a chance to see the Tigers in Death Valley this season, as tickets for home games at Memorial Stadium against Duke and South Carolina are sold out.
Tickets for the contest against Louisville remain available at http://bit.ly/louvsclem18 or by calling 1-800 CLEMSON.
