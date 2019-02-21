GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Southern Grocers on Thursday announced plans to close four Upstate Bi-Lo stores.
The stores slated to close are located at:
- 2199 Southport Road, Spartanburg, SC 29306
- 2700 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens, SC 29671
- 1315 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29605
- 14154 E. Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29651
Southern Grocers said the stores are underperforming and the company did not take the decision to close them lightly.
The company said they are working to limit the impact to employees.
“The successful execution of our strategy will at times require us to make difficult decisions that may impact some of our associates,” Joe Caldwell, Sr. Manager of Corporate Communications, said in a news release. “We are committed to ensuring all associates are treated with the dignity, respect and compassion they deserve. They were the first to know of this decision and have our dedicated support during this transition.”
The stores will close on or before March 25.
